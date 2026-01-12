Arctic is becoming potential theater of war through NATO's fault — expert

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The strengthening of NATO’s military presence in the Arctic is turning the region into a theater of potential hostilities between Russia and the alliance, Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics and an expert at the Valdai Discussion Club, told TASS in an interview.

The analyst noted that the EU is "hypocritically exploiting" the alleged need to protect the Arctic from Russia and China in order to "divert" US President Donald Trump's talk of the need to take control of Greenland. "That is, they are shifting the focus from [the US] gaining control of Greenland to joint defense against Russia and China. But the result of all this activity is truly an intensification of the Arctic confrontation, and increased militarization of the Arctic. In any case, unfortunately, this will continue, and the Arctic will become militarized and will become one of those regions where an arms race will take place, risking a direct military clash between Russia and NATO. The Arctic has already become, and will increasingly become, a theater of potential hostilities between Russia and NATO. Reversing this trend will be impossible in the foreseeable future," he emphasized.

Suslov explained that the fundamental reason for the impossibility of preventing this trend is, among other things, the melting of Arctic ice, which is irreversible under climate change. "The transformation of the Arctic Ocean into a normal sea, hypothetically, and the reduction in ice thickness and ice area, makes mining and economic activity in the Arctic more accessible. On the other hand, the melting of Arctic ice and the transformation of the Arctic Ocean into a normal sea, a normal ocean, not the Arctic Ocean, turns it into an ideal theater of military operations and a route for projecting military force between Russia and North America, Russia and the United States and Canada," he noted.

"This can only end if the very nature of relations between the US and Russia, Europe and Russia, fundamentally changes. That is, if rivalry disappears and cooperation and partnership become the foundation of these relations, but this is clearly not expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Therefore, such confrontation in the Arctic will only escalate," the expert added.

The Long-Standing Roots of Confrontation

Suslov also recalled that the standoff between Russia and NATO in the Arctic has been developing for quite some time, but is currently intensifying. "During the ‘cold war’ period, the Arctic was one of the regions of serious confrontation between Russia and NATO. And after 2014, following the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis, the military standoff between Russia and NATO and the militarization of the Arctic intensified again. <...> And now we are witnessing the next, third stage of intensification of this standoff, which is linked to Trump's desire to gain control of Greenland for the United States," he noted.

Responding to a question about the risk of a direct military confrontation between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in the Arctic, the expert noted that this would depend on the ability of the parties to develop deconfliction mechanisms. "There will definitely be an arms race. The risk of direct military conflict will depend on the restraint of the parties and the ability to develop some rules of the game, including the creation of deconfliction mechanisms. And it seems to me that after the Ukrainian conflict, the creation of deconfliction mechanisms between Russia and NATO, including in the Arctic, is one of the top priorities," he emphasized.

In December 2025, US President Donald Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as his special envoy for Greenland. The governor later confirmed the US intent to eventually make the self-governing Danish territory part of the United States for national security and strategic reasons. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen then said he was "deeply angered" by the statements of the new US special envoy. In a joint statement, the prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland, Mette Frederiksen and Jens-Frederik Nielsen, warned America against seizing the island, noting that they expected respect for their shared territorial integrity.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that Russia is concerned about plans to intensify NATO activities in the Arctic, which Moscow would like to see as a territory of peace and cooperation. "Plans to intensify NATO’s activity in the Arctic which we, as a majority of reasonable countries, would like to see as a land of peace and cooperation, cannot but raise concerns," he said. While this was exactly what was once agreed by the Arctic Council, Lavrov continued, the West has since been trying to isolate Russia from this organization.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also emphasized that Russia would respond appropriately to threats and challenges to its security.