US senator believes annexation of Greenland to prompt NATO’s collapse

NEW YORK, January 13. /TASS/. A US annexation of Greenland would effectively shatter NATO, Democratic Senator from Connecticut Chris Murphy said in an interview with NBC News.

"It would be the end of NATO," Murphy warned. "NATO would have an obligation to defend Greenland, and so query whether we would be at war with Europe, with England, with France."

Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should become part of the United States. During his first term, he offered to buy Greenland and in March 2025 the American president expressed confidence that the United States could annex Greenland, threatening to impose high tariffs on Denmark if it did not give up the island. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has rejected these statements, emphasizing that the island is part of the kingdom.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance obligations. Under the treaty, the US undertook to defend the island against possible aggression.