{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Trump raises Latin America tensions and Greenland dispute tests NATO unity

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, January 13th
US President Donald Trump AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
US President Donald Trump
© AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Donald Trump’s threats and actions following events in Venezuela heighten tensions across Latin America; Washington is considering a mix of pressure and diplomacy toward Iran amid continuing protests; and the dispute over Greenland has intensified transatlantic tensions. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Izvestia: Trump seeks to reshuffle power balance in Latin America

The United States has failed to neutralize the influence of Russia and China in Venezuela, experts interviewed by Izvestia believe. Meanwhile, following the seizure and arrest of Nicolas Maduro, Donald Trump began issuing threats to other countries in the region as well – Mexico, Cuba, and Colombia. Mexico City chose a path of negotiation with Washington, while Havana and Bogota reacted far more sharply, even declaring readiness to confront the Americans with force. However, experts assess the US president’s chances of reviving the Monroe Doctrine as low.

The military operation in Venezuela and Donald Trump’s subsequent threats toward Latin American countries sparked widespread outrage across the region. National leaders expressed their willingness to resist US expansion.

Cuba may be next in line - Trump said that Venezuelan oil and funds would no longer be sent to the island, advising it to strike a deal with Washington or face unspecified consequences. Under Trump’s plan, "something" has to be done about Mexico as well, where, in his view, the influence of organized crime is excessively strong. When asked by Izvestia whether contingency measures had been developed in Mexico in the event of a US military incursion, the Mexican Embassy in Russia said that it had nothing to report on the matter at this time. Trump also threatened Colombia, addressing his remarks directly to the country’s president. US actions in Latin America, the White House noted, constitute a revival of the Monroe Doctrine.

According to Konstantin Blokhin, research fellow at the Center for the Study of Security Problems at the Russian Academy of Sciences, it will take several years to restore the doctrine, and Trump will not manage to accomplish this within his presidential term. In his view, over the remaining three years of Trump’s term, it is only possible to outline certain elements of a broader strategy, during which the United States will seek to reduce the influence of China and Russia in the region.

Moreover, the operation in Venezuela will further intensify anti-American sentiment, further complicating the implementation of the doctrine, US political analyst Malek Dudakov added. Trump’s actions will slow growth in popularity of right-wing movements in the region, the expert believes.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Washington tries to balance diplomacy and force as Iran protests escalate

US President Donald Trump has allowed for the possibility of resuming negotiations with Iran, but only after the United States conducts military strikes against the Islamic Republic, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. The White House believes that Tehran has begun crossing a "red line" by suppressing anti-government demonstrations that began on December 28. On Monday, January 12, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi convened a meeting with the heads of foreign diplomatic missions, during which he assured them that the situation in the country is under full control and stressed that the authorities are ready to repel any aggression from abroad.

Read also
Trump announces 25% tariff on countries cooperating with Iran

On Tuesday, January 13, Trump is expected to hold another meeting with his national security team to discuss ways of supporting the Iranian opposition and weakening the country’s central authorities. The most radical options are being examined, including strikes on the positions of Iranian security forces.

Meanwhile, Iranian authorities emphasize that protest activity is subsiding. Tehran Province Governor Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian stated that on Sunday evening, January 11, the number of protest groups had significantly decreased. However, the facts suggest otherwise, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Law enforcement officials in Khorasan Razavi Province reported that, as a result of street clashes, a member of Iran’s general staff was killed for the first time.

At the same time, military and economic pressure on Iran may produce the opposite effect. Speaking with Israel Hayom, Danny Citrinowicz, an expert at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) at Tel Aviv University, explained that one possible scenario is that intensified repression could push certain factions within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to seize power by force and govern the country as a military junta - even if a civilian government formally continues to exist. "The absence of a genuine opposition means that a deterioration of the situation may end not with Iran’s liberation, but with its fall into the hands of even more conservative forces," the researcher emphasized.

On the other hand, he explained, Iran’s supreme leadership may use current developments to mobilize the most loyal segments of society against an external enemy, which would weaken the protests.

 

Izvestia: Dispute over Greenland threatens transatlantic unity, raises questions about NATO’s future

The dispute over control of Greenland has triggered the most serious crisis within the Western camp in the 21st century and is deepening mistrust in transatlantic ties, according to experts interviewed by Izvestia. The European NATO wing wants to use the situation surrounding the Danish autonomous territory to expand the alliance’s military presence there. The issue of control over the island is set to be discussed at talks in Washington on January 14. Experts do not rule out any scenario, including the implementation of a military one.

Read also
US ambition to claim Greenland driven by competition from Russia, China — White House

According to Bloomberg, Germany has proposed that NATO establish a mission to control the situation in the region. A group of European countries led by Germany and the United Kingdom is also discussing the possibility of a military presence in Greenland to prevent its accession to the United States, Bloomberg noted. However, the UK defense secretary has denied reports about the possible deployment of a contingent.

The alliance’s idea of militarizing the island closely mirrors issues that were recently discussed by the so-called "coalition of the willing" in relation to Ukraine, chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin told Izvestia. "We are being urged to believe that such localized deployments of NATO units in various regions of the world will strengthen stability. But this is complete nonsense, a harmful concept that cannot be accepted," the politician stressed.

French and British ground forces could be sent to Greenland to signal Europe’s presence on the island, military expert Igor Nikulin believes. Europeans are counting on Trump refraining from the open use of force. "All of their threats are purely demonstrative and aimed at media impact," the expert told Izvestia, noting that European actions would not stop Trump if he decided to take control of the island.

At the same time, the European idea of jointly reinforcing Greenland together with the United States is more of a counterproposal to Trump’s rhetoric and is unlikely to suit Washington, head of the Laboratory of Political Geography and Contemporary Geopolitics at the Higher School of Economics Dmitry Novikov told Izvestia.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Extreme tariff proposals target Russian crude oil trade

US President Donald Trump has endorsed a bill to tighten sanctions against Russia. The proposal envisions imposing restrictive measures on countries that continue to purchase Russian oil, including sharply increased customs duties - up to 500% - on their goods. According to Rossiyskaya Gazeta, experts believe the proposed tariffs are primarily a tool of political pressure and are unlikely to stop Russian oil exports as long as crude continues to be sold at a discount and alternative trade mechanisms remain in place.

Trump earlier said he hopes that tougher sanctions would not ultimately be necessary. It is clear that, in this case, much will depend on progress in the negotiating process on Ukraine - at least according to the US president, Rossiyskaya Gazeta writes. The key questions for Russia are whether such tariffs on buyers of its oil could realistically be introduced and how sharply its exports might decline as a result.

According to Daniil Tyun, head of the client relations department at AMCH, the idea of 500% tariffs on purchasers of Russian oil looks more like an instrument of political pressure than a fully implementable economic measure in practice.

The expert noted that as long as Russian oil is sold at a discount, it will find buyers. This includes shipments via the shadow fleet, transshipment in neutral waters, blending of cargoes, and the re-export of petroleum products. These mechanisms are already in place and are likely only to become more sophisticated. Sanctions increase transaction costs, but they do not remove the commodity itself from the market.

According to Nikolay Dudchenko, analyst at Finam Financial Group, the likelihood of increased US pressure on Russia remains high. It is not a given that such extreme tariffs will be applied against countries buying Russian oil, but the Russia-Ukraine conflict may be used as a pretext to advance US interests, including in the trade sphere.

 

Kommersant: Global growth set to ease in 2026 as trade fragmentation deepens

The global economy is expected to expand by 2.7% in 2026, down from 2.8% in 2025, according to a forecast by experts from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Growth will be constrained by the continued fragmentation of the global economy, rising country-level protectionism, and weak investment activity stemming from heightened global uncertainty, Kommersant writes.

Growth in global trade volumes is also set to slow markedly this year, to 2.2% from 3.8%. Last year’s boost from front-loaded shipments - driven by expectations of impending trade restrictions - has been exhausted, leaving a decline in global trade volumes virtually unavoidable, the newspaper writes. At the same time, higher tariffs will continue to push countries toward reconfiguring their supply chains.

For many countries, 2026 will therefore become a period of adaptation to changing rules in global trade, UNCTAD noted.

Experts believe that the European Union, which has been affected by US tariffs, is now particularly interested in diversifying its exports and imports. It should be noted that the free trade agreement with MERCOSUR (the South American trade bloc) approved by the EU Council for signing on January 9 will primarily allow Europe to expand trade in agricultural goods.

According to the forecast, the US economy is expected to grow by 2% in 2026, up from 1.9% in 2025, amid the delayed effects of monetary policy easing and adjustment to the consequences of tariffs introduced by the country.

China is also expected to see slower economic growth in 2026: according to UNCTAD’s forecast, the country’s GDP will rise by 4.6% after expanding by 5% in 2025. The reasons include weak domestic demand and a slump in the real estate market.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Ukraine attempts to stall peace talks as Trump takes control of Venezuela
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 12th
Read more
Bank of Russia sets dollar rate at 78.79 rubles for January 13
The official euro rate was lowered by 12.7 kopecks to 91.9668 rubles
Read more
Press review: Ukraine attempts to stall peace talks as Trump takes control of Venezuela
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 12th
Read more
Silver outpaced Nvidia by market capitalization
Gold ranks first with a market capitalization of $32.103 trillion
Read more
West completely ignores Kiev’s atrocities — Russia’s UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya emphasized that Russia’s armed forces are not targeting civilians with their strikes
Read more
Iran announces arrest of two Mossad-affiliated organizers of protests
According to the Tasnim news agency, the detainees played "a key role in organizing mass unrest in the country"
Read more
No British troops to be sent to Ukraine unless safety guaranteed — UK chief of staff
Richard Knighton acknowledged that despite confidence in ensuring proper safety for British military personnel in Ukraine, "there is no such thing as zero risk in operational environments"
Read more
Iran ready for talks on its nuclear dossier if US ceases threat tactics — top diplomat
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran is ready for any developments and hope that Washington will make a wise choice
Read more
Iranian protests lose momentum — authorities
Tehran Province Governor Mohammad-Sadegh Motamedian said there is no more cause for concern
Read more
Ukrainian drone attack damages facility in Rostov Region, no casualties — governor
Yury Slyusar added that the drone attack alert remains in effect in the region
Read more
Russian Oreshnik missile exposes US Patriot's weakness vs hypersonic missiles — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, unbiased Western and Ukrainian sources recorded the warheads’ final velocity at approximately 13,000 km/h
Read more
Trump announces 25% tariff on countries cooperating with Iran
The US leader stressed that it was a final and conclusive decision
Read more
US may deploy tactical nuclear missiles in Greenland — expert
According to Nikolay Novik, the absorption of the world’s largest island is a major geostrategic step for the United States
Read more
Trial for Russian sailor Motin begins in London
The hearing was devoted to organizational issues
Read more
Putin discusses process industry, space developments with First Deputy PM
The Russian leader pointed to high results of the segment
Read more
Ukrainian army attacks evacuating residents of Krasnoarmeysk-Dmitrovsk agglomeration
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik, Ukraine literally "squeezed out" the population of the agglomeration from their homes, forcing people to leave the territory
Read more
China opposes US’ interference in Iran’s affairs — MFA
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said that Beijing supports Tehran's efforts to ensure national stability
Read more
Iranian defense official accuses Israel, US of sending IS fighters to take part in unrest
Abdolrahim Mousavi warned that "the Iranian security forces would not allow a single IS terrorist or foreign puppet to gain a foothold in the country"
Read more
Russian troops intensify attack efforts in Orekhovo in special military op zone — expert
During the New Year holidays, the Russian Armed Forces liberated six localities
Read more
US may establish controlled military dictatorship in Venezuela — expert
Alexander Stepanov said that the key tasks for a pro-American government in Venezuela will be to suppress any potential resistance from within and create the appearance of investment attractiveness and stability
Read more
Russia’s on final stage of testing new aircraft as part of their certification — minister
Anton Alikhanov also announced that work on adjusting the Comprehensive Program for the Development of the Russian Aviation Industry is continuing
Read more
Proposals to resume dialogue with Russia gain support in Brussels, EU capitals — Politico
According to the source, there is a range of issues which cannot be discussed with only the US when they have direct implications on the security of Europeans
Read more
White House shares photo of Trump with Greenland map, invites monitoring of situation
Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should become part of the United States
Read more
Trump admits that US is profiting from Ukrainian conflict
The US leader reiterated his claim that he is making efforts to resolve the crisis solely because he "wants to save lives"
Read more
Iranian president met with protest reps — top diplomat
The government has acknowledged the protests, Abbas Araghchi said
Read more
FSB thwarts Kiev-planned terrorist plot on railway bridge in Perm Region
The Russian citizen, born in 1972, was detained in the city of Chusovoy
Read more
Oreshnik’s launch is sudden, undetectable by satellites — analyst
The range of the Oreshnik system is up to 5,500 kilometers
Read more
What Solzhenitsyn said about Putin, and vice versa
The prominent writer and historian, who was exiled to GULAG camp, was born on December 11, 1918
Read more
Unusually cold winter brings Western European countries to their knees — Szijjarto
The Hungarian foreign minister said that Hungary continues to operate normally
Read more
NATO asks Turkey to send fighter jets for patrol mission in Baltic countries earlier
So far, Turkey has made no decision on NATO’s request
Read more
Musk must fix Grok's algorithms, otherwise EU to take action — European Commissioner
Henna Virkkunen deemed "horrendous" the use of Grok for "creating and sharing pictures of undressed women and children"
Read more
The consequences of January 9 strike with Oreshnik missile system on targets in Ukraine
Russian troops delivered a strike by the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile system on January 9, crippling the Lvov state aircraft repair plant
Read more
Greenland does not want to be part of Denmark or US — Russian envoy to Copenhagen
According to Vladimir Barbin, Greenland "is interested in closest possible relations with US, particularly in US investments needed to ensure sustainability of island’s economy"
Read more
Greenland to strengthen defense under NATO auspices
The United States has reaffirmed its desire to take Greenland under its control
Read more
Major Russian banks reduce deposit rates — financial marketplace
The cuts were the largest for three-month and six-month deposits, by 0.37 pp
Read more
Kalashnikov increases high-precision machine tool production by 10% in 2025
The arms manufacturer noted that last year, the concern's machine tool division also produced component kits for military products, specifically gunrests and the KUB guided munitions ground launch support system
Read more
NATO carries out over dozen recon flights over Belarus already this year — ministry
According to the ministry, over the past year, aerial reconnaissance over the territory of Belarus has reached a dozen flights on some days
Read more
Iranian foreign ministry demands four European countries stop supporting rioters
The Iranian foreign ministry expressed protest against "any form of political or information support for rioters" in Iran
Read more
Greenland joining US would contradict NATO's articles 4 and 5 — expert
According to the Military-Political Analysis Bureau head Alexander Mikhailov, the rhetoric from the new US administration underscores a tectonic shift in how Washington sees its role in the bloc
Read more
Venezuela is ruled by own government, says interim president
On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced a military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores by American forces
Read more
Gazprom supplied more gas to China than to Europe in 2025
According to preliminary data, Gazprom supplied to China 38.8 bln cubic meters of gas in 2025
Read more
Iran has evidence of US, Israeli involvement in riots — top diplomat
As Abbas Araghchi said, ex-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted that agents of Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad were guiding the terrorist movement together with rioters
Read more
Press review: Trump raises Latin America tensions and Greenland dispute tests NATO unity
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, January 13th
Read more
US Congress introduces bill to protect Greenland from Trump’s ambitions — Axios
The initiative aims to curb the expansion of the US armed forces in Greenland and to conduct public campaigns to persuade the local population against supporting the island's takeover by American authorities
Read more
Iran to withdraw from naval maneuvers involving BRICS countries — news portal
Two Iranian Navy vessels that have already arrived in South Africa will not be taking a direct part in the exercise which runs until January 16
Read more
China to protect its interests if US imposes tariffs for cooperation with Iran — MFA
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said that Beijing takes a "clear and consistent position" on such issues
Read more
US disguised military aircraft as civilian planes in strikes on suspected drug boats — WP
The news outlet recalled that Washington carried out almost 30 attacks on alleged drug boats in the waters around Venezuela and other Latin American countries, killing over 100 people
Read more
Brent price rises above $64 for first time since December 5 on London ICE
By 10:44 p.m. Moscow time, Brent was trading at $64.07 per barrel
Read more
French MEP dismisses idea of building a 100,000-strong European army as a folly
Thierry Mariani stressed that the authors of this initiative are ready for everything to drag EU into a war
Read more
Russian forces crush two Ukrainian breakthrough attempts near Kupyansk - top brass
Roughly 10 militants and a US-made M113 APC were wiped out
Read more
Group of Ukrainian troops attempting to hoist flag destroyed near Krasnoarmeysk
The Kiev regime is still making attempts to deploy Ukrainian militants to stage such PR actions with a view to showing the presence of Ukrainian troops in localities liberated by Russian troops, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Read more
Hungary grants political asylum to several Polish citizens — Szijjarto
"Democracy and the rule of law in Poland are in crisis and under threat," the Hungarian foreign minister said
Read more
Loss of Belogorye to complicate Ukrainian defenses near Zaporozhye city — defense source
According to the report, Russian unmanned systems troops played an important role in liberating Belogorye
Read more
Russian troops repel Ukrainian counteroffensive near Konstantinovka
Igor Kimakovsky added that the Ukrainian military launched counterattacks in the Krasnoarmeysk direction
Read more
US ambition to claim Greenland driven by competition from Russia, China — White House
"Perhaps it would be in the best interest of Greenland to be part of the United States," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said
Read more
Creators of Knyaz Vandal drone working on version similar to Lancet
The developer plans to produce a loitering munition with a range of over 50 kilometers and the ability to operate in tandem with the Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod
Read more
Finnish politician reveals Helsinki's secret plans to deploy nuclear weapons
According to him, some people in Finland feel like the country is at war with Russia
Read more
Medvedev considers use of Russian flag by Marinera inappropriate
He emphasized that the seizure of the tanker by the Americans was "a clear violation of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea"
Read more
Russian MFA lodges protest with Polish ambassador over archeologist’s detention
The Russian side reiterated to Krzysztof Krajewski that "the accusations of the Kiev regime are absurd"
Read more
Arctic is becoming potential theater of war through NATO's fault — expert
Dmitry Suslov noted that the EU is "hypocritically exploiting" the alleged need to protect the Arctic from Russia and China in order to "divert" US President Donald Trump's talk of the need to take control of Greenland
Read more
EU countries clash over US arms purchases for Ukraine — newspaper
According to Politico, most EU countries believe that Kiev should have more freedom in deciding which weapons it needs under the assistance plan
Read more
Patriarch Bartholomew intends to grant autocephaly to Montenegrin church — SVR
The aggressive appetite of the Patriarch of Constantinople "is not limited to Ukraine and the Baltics," the press bureau noted
Read more
Tehran answers Trump's threats to attack Iran with stark warning of its own
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf invited the US president to come and see how all America’s resources in the region are being blasted
Read more
Ukraine’s PM confirms Trump-linked investors win tender for lithium deposit
According to her, Ukrainian and foreign companies with financial resources, technical capabilities and experience in the field of subsoil use were invited to the competitive selection
Read more
EU to present 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24 — Euractiv
Finland and Sweden are calling on the European Commission to ban the export of luxury goods to Russia and the servicing of Russian oil tankers
Read more
IN BRIEF: Casualties in Lipetsk Region, damage in Taganrog after overnight drone attack
Two people were injured as a result of UAV attacks on the town of Yelets in the Lipetsk Region
Read more
Medvedev advises Trump to 'take' Greenland before it choses to join Russia
In his opinion, if Greenland were captured, Donald Trump would have a new position — acting president of Greenland
Read more
Nine newborns die in Kemerovo Region maternity hospital over New Year holidays
The authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident
Read more
Bill on annexation of Greenland submitted to US House of Representatives
A member of the U.S. House of Representatives Randy Fine called the bill a "landmark legislation focused on securing America’s strategic national security interests in the Arctic"
Read more
Lukashenko says there was collusion, betrayal in situation with Maduro's capture
The Belarusian leader also called for caution amid the events in the Bolivarian Republic
Read more
Iran shuts down internet to foil foreign-orchestrated terrorist operations
NetBlocks, an international internet monitoring service, reported earlier on Monday that Iran had been without internet access for 96 hours
Read more
West aware their troops in Ukraine to become Russia’s legitimate target — envoy
Dmitry Polyansky noted that Moscow had repeatedly said it at various levels
Read more
Hermitage to continue to help Butyagin through diplomatic channels - statement
Alexander Butyagin was detained by Polish special services on his way from the Netherlands to the Balkans on December 4
Read more
Russian troops liberate Novoboikovskoye community in Zaporozhye Region over past day
Russian troops struck Ukrainian military airfields and storage sites of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles over the past 24 hours
Read more
US Congress unlikely to approve Greenland annexation bill — GovTrack
Experts estimate that the probability of this initiative being adopted by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs does not exceed 10%
Read more
US can't do in Iran what it did in Venezuela, says Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev said that external military intervention in the current conditions would only strengthen the unity of the nation
Read more
Drone attack on Russia’s Taganrog damages 2 industrial sites, 8 houses
Mayor Svetlana Kambulova said that experts are inspecting the buildings to assess the damage extent
Read more
US, Israel seek to exploit unrest in Iran — top Iranian diplomat
"The United States and Israel are using the unrest to achieve what they failed to through war," Abbas Araghchi said
Read more
US expert doubts Trump will use force against Iran
US political commentator and co-host of the Russia Up Close talk show Eddie Gonzales opined that any military action against Iran carries a significant risk of escalation into a broader regional conflict
Read more
Russia developing stratospheric fighter drone called 'Predator'
The drone's design utilized monowing technology, which enhances the aircraft’s flight speed, payload capacity and stealth
Read more
Trump says Zelensky would be destitute without him
The US president said that Vladimir Zelensky hadn't had any cards since day one of the special military operation
Read more
Russian forces exerting heavy pressure on enemy near Stepnogorsk — expert
Igor Kimakovsky added that counter-attacks are ongoing in the Konstantinovka and Krasnoarmeysk directions in the DPR
Read more
White House confirms Iran contacted Witkoff
According to the news agency, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi previously discussed the unrest in the Islamic republic and the possibility of a meeting over the weekend
Read more
G7 countries responsible for measures against China on rare earths — MFA
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning stressed that Beijing will protect the stability and security of global supply chains
Read more
Zelensky, his patrons won’t escape responsibility for murders of reporters — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that, amid the West's ongoing hybrid aggression against Russia and its people, journalists are among the first to refute the large-scale dissemination of fake news about Russia and effectively block anti-Russian propaganda
Read more
Air power, missiles seen central to potential US military action against Iran — TV
Pentagon officials are also considering scenarios in which "conflict could extend beyond battlefield strikes to include sustained" operations in the digital space and influence campaigns, the TV channel said
Read more
Russia not invited to this month's Davos Economic Forum, won't participate
The annual WEF meeting will take place in Davos from January 19 to 23 under the slogan 'A Spirit of Dialogu'
Read more
French officials concerned by Germany’s rearmament — Bloomberg
The news agency characterized the mood in France as "schizophrenic"
Read more
Russian budget provides $63.9 mln for Earth remote sensing — first deputy PM
Denis Manturov said that eleven customers are indicated in the budget
Read more
Fico calls for Kallas's removal as EU head of diplomacy
The EU is facing an unprecedented crisis, the Slovakia’s prime minister declared
Read more
Oreshnik strike on Ukraine signal for NATO to abandon support for Kiev — Rutte
NATO Secretary General added that the alliance would still provide assistance to Kiev
Read more
NATO is 'now done' — Tucker Carlson on Greenland
According to him, "the whole illusion has shattered in the past four days"
Read more
Venezuela’s authorized president makes her first cabinet changes
Delcy Rodriguez has appointed the new Minister of Popular Power and Minister of Ecosocialism
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy puts civilian death toll from Kiev’s attacks in December at 56
At least 367 civilians were injured, Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Russian ambassador does not rule out that Maduro was betrayed by political elites
"As for betrayal, it was probably betrayal, it was probably indecisiveness, and, surely, sheer negligence of office duties," Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said
Read more
Rosatom creates first domestic modular inverter for solar batteries
The unique feature of the first Russian inverter is its modular structure, making it possible to replace the power module without dismantling the entire equipment
Read more
London supports Ecumenical Patriarch in driving out Russian orthodoxy — SVR
According to the report, Patriarch Bartholomew "has found common ground with the authorities of the Baltic states in an effort to sow discord in the Russian Orthodox world"
Read more
Air defenses destroy 56 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within four-hour period
21 of them were destroyed over the Republic of Crimea
Read more
Iranian police general killed during riots
Protests erupted in Tehran following a sharp devaluation of the Iranian rial
Read more
Trump can use military forces against Iran if thinks that necessary — White House
According to Leavitt, while the nuclear program was the main leverage of pressure on Iran several months ago, now, the situation has changed
Read more
IN BRIEF: Russian First Deputy PM speaks about armament, space sector
Denis Manturov said that Russia completed trials of more than a thousand of new materiel specimens on the battle line in 2025
Read more