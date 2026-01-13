Press review: Trump raises Latin America tensions and Greenland dispute tests NATO unity

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Donald Trump’s threats and actions following events in Venezuela heighten tensions across Latin America; Washington is considering a mix of pressure and diplomacy toward Iran amid continuing protests; and the dispute over Greenland has intensified transatlantic tensions. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Izvestia: Trump seeks to reshuffle power balance in Latin America The United States has failed to neutralize the influence of Russia and China in Venezuela, experts interviewed by Izvestia believe. Meanwhile, following the seizure and arrest of Nicolas Maduro, Donald Trump began issuing threats to other countries in the region as well – Mexico, Cuba, and Colombia. Mexico City chose a path of negotiation with Washington, while Havana and Bogota reacted far more sharply, even declaring readiness to confront the Americans with force. However, experts assess the US president’s chances of reviving the Monroe Doctrine as low. The military operation in Venezuela and Donald Trump’s subsequent threats toward Latin American countries sparked widespread outrage across the region. National leaders expressed their willingness to resist US expansion. Cuba may be next in line - Trump said that Venezuelan oil and funds would no longer be sent to the island, advising it to strike a deal with Washington or face unspecified consequences. Under Trump’s plan, "something" has to be done about Mexico as well, where, in his view, the influence of organized crime is excessively strong. When asked by Izvestia whether contingency measures had been developed in Mexico in the event of a US military incursion, the Mexican Embassy in Russia said that it had nothing to report on the matter at this time. Trump also threatened Colombia, addressing his remarks directly to the country’s president. US actions in Latin America, the White House noted, constitute a revival of the Monroe Doctrine. According to Konstantin Blokhin, research fellow at the Center for the Study of Security Problems at the Russian Academy of Sciences, it will take several years to restore the doctrine, and Trump will not manage to accomplish this within his presidential term. In his view, over the remaining three years of Trump’s term, it is only possible to outline certain elements of a broader strategy, during which the United States will seek to reduce the influence of China and Russia in the region. Moreover, the operation in Venezuela will further intensify anti-American sentiment, further complicating the implementation of the doctrine, US political analyst Malek Dudakov added. Trump’s actions will slow growth in popularity of right-wing movements in the region, the expert believes. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Washington tries to balance diplomacy and force as Iran protests escalate US President Donald Trump has allowed for the possibility of resuming negotiations with Iran, but only after the United States conducts military strikes against the Islamic Republic, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. The White House believes that Tehran has begun crossing a "red line" by suppressing anti-government demonstrations that began on December 28. On Monday, January 12, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi convened a meeting with the heads of foreign diplomatic missions, during which he assured them that the situation in the country is under full control and stressed that the authorities are ready to repel any aggression from abroad.

On Tuesday, January 13, Trump is expected to hold another meeting with his national security team to discuss ways of supporting the Iranian opposition and weakening the country’s central authorities. The most radical options are being examined, including strikes on the positions of Iranian security forces. Meanwhile, Iranian authorities emphasize that protest activity is subsiding. Tehran Province Governor Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian stated that on Sunday evening, January 11, the number of protest groups had significantly decreased. However, the facts suggest otherwise, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Law enforcement officials in Khorasan Razavi Province reported that, as a result of street clashes, a member of Iran’s general staff was killed for the first time. At the same time, military and economic pressure on Iran may produce the opposite effect. Speaking with Israel Hayom, Danny Citrinowicz, an expert at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) at Tel Aviv University, explained that one possible scenario is that intensified repression could push certain factions within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to seize power by force and govern the country as a military junta - even if a civilian government formally continues to exist. "The absence of a genuine opposition means that a deterioration of the situation may end not with Iran’s liberation, but with its fall into the hands of even more conservative forces," the researcher emphasized. On the other hand, he explained, Iran’s supreme leadership may use current developments to mobilize the most loyal segments of society against an external enemy, which would weaken the protests. Izvestia: Dispute over Greenland threatens transatlantic unity, raises questions about NATO’s future The dispute over control of Greenland has triggered the most serious crisis within the Western camp in the 21st century and is deepening mistrust in transatlantic ties, according to experts interviewed by Izvestia. The European NATO wing wants to use the situation surrounding the Danish autonomous territory to expand the alliance’s military presence there. The issue of control over the island is set to be discussed at talks in Washington on January 14. Experts do not rule out any scenario, including the implementation of a military one.