Greenland does not want to be part of Denmark or US — Russian envoy to Copenhagen

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Greenland seeks independence and does not wish to be part of either Denmark or United States, Russian Ambassador to Copenhagen Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with Izvestia.

"Greenland, for its part, seeks independence and states that it does not want to remain part of Danish Kingdom in future, nor become part of United States," the diplomat said.

At same time, according to him, Greenland "is interested in closest possible relations with US, particularly in US investments needed to ensure sustainability of island’s economy."

Greenland dispute

On December 21, Trump appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as US Special Envoy for Greenland.

After his designation, Landry announced on X that he would seek to annex island to United States. This sparked a diplomatic scandal in Denmark, prompting US ambassador to be summoned to the Foreign Ministry.

Last year, on March 13, Trump expressed confidence that his country would annex Greenland. On March 4, he said he would approve island’s decision to join United States. US president has repeatedly stated that Greenland should join US and has threatened to impose steep trade tariffs on Denmark if it did not relinquish island. During his first presidential term, Trump offered to buy Greenland, but Danish and Greenlandic authorities turned down proposal.

Greenland is part of Denmark as autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance obligations. Under treaty, US undertook to defend island against possible aggression.