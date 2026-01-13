US Congress unlikely to approve Greenland annexation bill — GovTrack

WASHINGTON, January 13. /TASS/. A bill providing for the annexation of Greenland by the United States has very low chances of being approved in the US House of Representatives, according to the assessment provided by the GovTrack portal.

Its experts estimate that the probability of this initiative being adopted by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs does not exceed 10%. The likelihood that the bill, introduced on January 12 by Randy Fine (a Republican from Florida), will be approved by the US House of Representatives is even lower, at just 2%.

According to the portal, if the initiative were adopted, the US President would receive the authority to take necessary measures, including pursuing negotiations with the Kingdom of Denmark, with the aim of annexing Greenland or incorporating it by other means as a US territory, after which it could gain the status of a US state.

Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should join the US. He did not rule out the use of force to resolve the issue in an interview with NBC News in early May 2025. US Vice President JD Vance said in late March of last year that the US government expects Greenland to gain independence and then peacefully join the United States. According to Vance, Washington would not resort to military force in that case.

However, on January 6, the White House, in a written statement provided to Reuters, commented on plans regarding Greenland, stressing that "of course, utilizing the US military is always an option at the commander-in-chief’s disposal," meaning Trump. Leavitt clarified on January 7 that the US leader is actively discussing purchasing the island with his subordinates.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance obligations. Under the treaty, the US undertook to defend the island against possible aggression.