West completely ignores Kiev’s atrocities — Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, January 13. /TASS/. Western countries have completely ignored the atrocities by Kiev which has been deliberately attacking Russian regions, said Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, as he argued that Russian forces have not been targeting civilians with their strikes.

"Russia’s armed forces are not targeting civilians with their strikes, while our Western colleagues have completely ignored the atrocities by the Kiev regime which has been deliberately attacking Russian regions, and civilian facilities and people," Russia’s UN envoy stated at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

The leadership of the UN Secretariat, too, has been turning a blind eye to this, Nebenzya continued. He criticized senior officials at the Secretariat of the global organization for being unable to designate Ukrainian attacks on civilian facilities as terrorist acts.

"We continue to be astonished by the silent reaction on the part of the international community, primarily the UN Secretary-General, that has become the norm," the diplomat said.

He pointed to double standards in statements from UN chief Antonio Guterres and his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. According to Nebenzya, whenever Russia uses force against Ukrainian military infrastructure, this "causes a stir" and provokes unnuanced comments.