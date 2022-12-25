Repairing of Nord Stream is still possible but it would take money, time — minister

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Repairing the Nord Stream pipeline is still feasible but it would take time and money, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview.

It’s not yet possible to say how long potential repairs would take and how much they will cost as the investigation is still ongoing and operators don’t have access to data.

"Specialists that deal with such issues say that it’s technically feasible to do so, but that would take time and money. Until the investigation is finished, it’s hard to say when that infrastructure will be restored and how much it would cost," he told TASS.

"For now, the operators of the Nord Stream AG and Nord Stream 2 AG aren’t allowed access to data that the competent agencies of European countries get as part of the investigation," Novak said.

Earlier, the Nord Stream AG company reported that three threads of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 offshore gas pipelines had suffered unprecedented damage on September 26. Swedish seismologists later revealed that two explosions had been recorded along the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26. The Swedish Prosecutor’s Office said on November 18 that the explosions were an act of sabotage and that the investigation is ongoing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin placed the responsibility for situation on the West, saying it has essentially embarked on the destruction of Europe’s energy infrastructure. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has noted that Russia’s attempts to participate in the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream project has been met with resistance, which would surprise many people in Germany, Sweden, and Denmark.