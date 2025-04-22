Hyundai registers at least eight trademarks in Russia — patent authority

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. South Korean automaker Hyundai, which has left Russia, registered as many as eight trademarks in the country in April 2025, according to data from the Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property.

Hyundai H-1, N Perfomance, N Line, Hyundai Axis, Ellecity, Xcient, Hyundai H100, Hyundai Coupe trademarks were registered.

All trademarks registered are in Class 12 of the International Classification of Goods and Services (ICGS), which covers cars, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Earlier, South Korean brand Kia that has left the Russian market, also registered at least six trademarks, one of which may be used for automobile plant design.