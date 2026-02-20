Hungary to continue to block loan to Kiev unless it stops chocking Druzhba pipeline — PM

BUDAPEST, February 21. /TASS/. The Hungarian government will continue to block the EU’s allocation of 90 billion euros to Ukraine until it stops obstructing the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced.

"Announcement! As long as Ukraine blocks the Friendship (Druzhba) oil pipeline, Hungary will block the 90-billion-euro Ukrainian war loan. We cannot be blackmailed!" the prime minister wrote on his X page.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated that Budapest had blocked the issuance of a 90-billion-euro military loan to Ukraine from the EU.