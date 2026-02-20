Declassifying alien files to help cleanse US defense sector of pseudo-science — expert

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's decision to declassify the country’s UFO files is a brilliant move, as it will help cleanse the defense and security research sector from pseudo-science, a Russian expert has told TASS.

"Even if we put aside the US public’s particular interest in conspiracy theories, we need to keep in mind that theories about aliens, paranormal activity and all such folklore are known to flourish in the armed forces and security agencies, and they are often being served to the public on a pseudo-science platter," said Alexander Rodin, the head of the UAV-related Project Activities at Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.

In his opinion, some people in the military and security circles - not only in the United States, but in other countries as well - are fond of conspiracy theories and, because of how widespread these ideas are, the government is wasting money on researching some nonsensical things that have no scientific proof.

The expert believes that by declassifying alien files, Trump will show the public that some widely popular theories have no scientific backing, and, therefore, a a lot of unnecessary research will be scrapped.

"That is why what Trump is doing is not just masterful trolling of the public, but also a practical measure that will do a lot of good for our true adversary," Rodin said.