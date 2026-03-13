Israel, US strike eastern Tehran — agency

CAIRO, March 13. /TASS/. US and Israeli warplanes delivered strikes on eastern districts of Tehran, the Fars news agency reported.

Explosions were heard in two districts of the Iranian capital. No reports about damage or casualties are available at this point.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.