Russia's Emergencies Ministry delivers humanitarian aid for Iran to Azerbaijan

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. An Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft of Russia's Emergencies Ministry delivered a shipment of humanitarian aid intended for Iran’s civilian population to Azerbaijan, the press service of the ministry told TASS.

"An Il-76 aircraft of Russia's Emergencies Ministry has delivered humanitarian aid to the Republic of Azerbaijan. The special flight of the emergency agency delivered medicinal products with a total weight of more than 13 tons. The medications will be handed over to authorized representatives of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the ministry stated.

The operation is being carried out at the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and by order of the head of Russia's Emergencies Ministry, Alexander Kurenkov.