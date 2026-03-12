{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Gazprom says attack repelled on its TurkStream, Blue Stream pipelines infrastructure

On March 12, 2026, early in the morning, air strikes again targeted the Russkaya and Beregovaya compressor stations

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Gazprom confirmed that another attack has been repelled attack on its facilities that provide export supplies via the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines to Turkey.

"Today, March 12, 2026, early in the morning, air strikes again targeted the Russkaya and Beregovaya compressor stations, critical energy infrastructure that ensures the reliability of gas exports via the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines. All attacks have been repelled," the holding company said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the company reported 12 repelled attacks on the Russkaya, Beregovaya, and Kazachya compressor stations in southern Russia over the past two weeks, beginning on February 24. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the Kiev regime's strikes on the Russkaya station were aimed at disrupting gas supplies to European consumers.

Speaking at a meeting of the Federal Security Service on February 24, President Vladimir Putin warned of possible attempts to sabotage the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines running along the bottom of the Black Sea.

On March 4, at a meeting Kremlin with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in the Kremlin Putin briefed him on Kiev's preparations to sabotage the TurkStream pipeline. Budapest decided to strengthen the protection of critical energy facilities from possible sabotage by Kiev.

Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two pipelines across the Black Sea. Blue Stream was commissioned in early 2003, with a design capacity of 16 billion cubic meters per year and a total length of 1,213 kilometers.

The TurkStream export gas pipeline consists of two strings, one designed to supply gas to Turkish consumers, and the other one - to countries in Southern and Southeastern Europe. TurkStream's total capacity is 31.5 billion cubic meters, and it was launched in January 2020.

Currently, TurkStream remains the only active route for Russian gas supplies to Europe following the cessation of transit through Ukraine. The starting point of TurkStream is the Russkaya compressor station, built near Anapa on the Black Sea coast.

Bank of Russia sets official dollar rate at 79.07 rubles for March 13
The official euro rate was reduced by 54.85 kopecks to 91.3893 rubles
Read more
India receives large LNG batches every day — Petroleum Minister
India has sufficient gas production and supply arrangements to sustain this position even in the event of a prolonged conflict, Hardeep Singh Puri said
Read more
Middle East conflict triggers largest oil supply disruption in global history — IEA
The International Energy Agency noted that producers and consumers worldwide are already feeling the impact of the crisis
Read more
Vessels transiting Strait of Hormuz must adhere to wartime laws — Iranian armed forces
The Iranian Armed Forces headquarters noted that this will allow the ships to avoid accidental shelling
Read more
Mobilization in Ukraine carried out via methods unthinkable in 21st century — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that "these are the worst global practices"
Read more
Israel hits Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s south — source
Residents evacuated beforehand following the Israeli army’s warning about the impending air raid
Read more
Ukraine’s refusal to discuss Druzhba condition with Hungarian experts absurd — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister asked the head of the delegation, Deputy Energy Minister of Hungary Gabor Czepek, to continue seeking after a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian QEnergy Ministry and inspect some infrastructural facilities of the pipeline
Read more
Turkey did not use Russia’s S-400 missile systems to repel Iran attacks — ministry
According to the statement, the most suitable defense element is determined by considering the rules of engagement and the current operational situation
Read more
Military camp in southern Baghdad comes under attack — portal
According to the source, the facility was struck from the air, and plumes of smoke rose into the sky
Read more
US 'confession' on HIMARS, calls for settlement: latest on war in Middle East
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noted that "nobody should complain" if Iran’s missiles destroy the launchers
Read more
Kiev's use of chemicals, West's anti-Russian campaign: statements by envoy to OPCW
The actions of the US and Israel constitute a serious violation of Iran's sovereignty, the UN Charter, and international law, Vladimir Tarabrin pointed out
Read more
At least 17 US facilities damaged in Iranian retaliatory strikes — NYT
In addition to US military bases, American diplomatic missions in Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were attacked
Read more
Gazprom says attack repelled on its TurkStream, Blue Stream pipelines infrastructure
On March 12, 2026, early in the morning, air strikes again targeted the Russkaya and Beregovaya compressor stations
Read more
Russian troops liberate Chervonaya Zarya community in Sumy Region over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,370 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Western plans for nuclear weapons for Kiev 'aggressive, stupid' — Russian MFA
Adversaries in Western Europe are effectively losing the last remnants of their self-preservation instinct, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Putin holds second telephone call with Iranian president in one week — Kremlin
Their previous telephone conversation took place on March 6, after Putin held a series of talks with leaders of the Persian Gulf countries
Read more
Israeli army claims to have destroyed 250 Iranian drones, hundreds of missile launchers
At the same time, many Iranian commanders and servicemen responsible for launching drones toward Israel were killed during these strikes, the IDF stated
Read more
Putin congratulates Russian Paralympian Golubkov with gold at 2026 Winter Paralympics
Ivan Golubkov won the gold on Wednesday afternoon in men’s 10-km (sitting) event
Read more
FACTBOX: Liberation of Kursk Region territories during special military operation
Since the beginning of the special military operation in February 2022, border areas of the Kursk Region, as well as the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant and the city of Kurchatov, have repeatedly come under shelling and drone attacks
Read more
Iran wants peace but needs reparations, firm guarantees from US, Israel — president
Talking to leaders of Russia and Pakistan, I reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to peace in the region, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said
Read more
Russian tech firm develops new long-range loitering munition
The new drone features high speed and maneuverability that allow it to use different flight paths to bypass enemy air defenses
Read more
IN BRIEF: Further developments around Druzhba pipeline
Hungarian Deputy Energy Minister Gabor Czepek said that a Hungarian commission to assess the condition of the Druzhba oil pipeline has traveled to Ukraine for dialogue with the country's authorities on the resumption of Russian oil transit
Read more
Russia says formulates proposals on Iranian settlement, contacts underway
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova refrained from elaborating on it
Read more
Gazprom reports 12 foiled attacks on gas pipeline infrastructure in Turkey
Today, the Russkaya compressor station in southern Russia came under another air attack
Read more
Israel comes under new missile fire from Iran during Netanyahu’s press conference
Air raid sirens sounded in the Tel Aviv area
Read more
Press review: Russia to help beef up Belarus’ nukes and has NATO dashed Kiev’s hopes
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 27th
Read more
Iran's 37th wave of attacks on Israel, US facilities most powerful since start of war — TV
According to the TV channel, the duration of several attacks carried out using missiles and drones was at least three hours
Read more
Turkey ready to once again host negotiations on Ukraine — top diplomat
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed that Ankara would continue to cooperate with all interested parties to achieve peace through negotiations
Read more
Russian MFA highlights Iran's right to self-defense
Maria Zakharova stressed that it was crucial for all parties involved in the current conflict in the Middle East to exercise common sense and restraint
Read more
Russian Navy ships, Japanese destroyer carry out joint maneuvering in drills
As part of the joint naval maneuvers in the Arabian Sea, the Russian Navy guard ship and the Japanese destroyer freed a vessel notionally seized by pirates, the Baltic Fleet informed
Read more
Kamikaze drones successfully used in Russia’s special operation in Ukraine — defense firm
The KUB and Lancet drones are quite quick, quiet, easy to use, capable of covering a distance of tens of kilometers and feature high accuracy," Rostec said
Read more
Hormuz and US-Israel compensation: statement by new supreme leader of Iran
Mojtaba Khamenei confirmed the deaths of his sister and wife
Read more
Kiev set to escalate and takes out its anger for defeats on civilians — Zakharova
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added that the Ukrainian army’s attacks on civilians "demonstrate an obvious intention to escalate the conflict on the part of" Ukraine
Read more
Russia's permanent OPCW rep suggests West falsified Navalny results
The prolonged presence of the biomaterials of Navalny's on the territory of one of the Western countries could have precipitated the deliberate introduction of synthetic epibatidine into their composition to falsify the results of the analysis
Read more
Conflict in Iran to become 'beginning of end' for United Nations — Iranian MFA
Esmaeil Baghaei said this organization failed to take the correct position regarding the aggression against Iran
Read more
Russia’s Provod fiber-optic drones effectively deployed in special military op zone
The drones are equipped with coils of 25, 30, and 36 kilometers
Read more
Russian troops pound Ukrainian army’s energy, transport infrastructure over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,325 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Iranian embassy in Vienna has no information about strikes on 'Taleghan' center
According to the Israeli army's press service, the "Taleghan" compound was "utilized by the regime to advance critical capabilities for developing nuclear weapons"
Read more
US may form international coalition for vessels in Strait of Hormuz — Bessent
The US treasury secretary refuted information that Iran had allegedly mined the Strait of Hormuz
Read more
Major man-made disasters of 2025
Read more
IEA cuts March global refinery throughput forecast by 4.3 mbd due to Middle East conflict
The agency noted that other regions had limited scope for ramp-ups
Read more
Trump says US can destroy Iran's electric power network in one hour
"It'll be almost impossible for them to rebuild their country," the US president said
Read more
Israeli air defenses down only half of rockets fired by Hezbollah over past day — NYP
According to the report, the IDF is preparing a ground operation into Lebanon in response
Read more
Vessels may pass through Strait of Hormuz with permission from Iranian Navy — MFA
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that Iran does not want the strait to become unsafe
Read more
Israel says did not push US to attack Iran
Israeli President Isaac Herzog stressed that this was the decision of US President Donald Trump
Read more
Tehran to leave neighbors alone if US banned from using their territory for strikes — MFA
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stressed that Iran has no hostile intentions towards the peoples and countries of the region
Read more
Russia’s Kamaz-Master team refuses to ink deal with FIA, will not enter 2023 Dakar Rally
Since the late 1990s, the Kamaz-Master Team has dominated the truck category, winning a record 19 of the prestigious rally races
Read more
Russia dissatisfied with UNSC approval of Bahrain's Middle East resolution — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also criticized the Bahraini authors for refusing to incorporate any of Russia’s or China’s proposed amendments, describing the draft as unbalanced
Read more
West using Armenia as a tool in confrontation with Russia — Russian diplomat
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Yerevan is aware of Moscow's fundamental assessments regarding the incompatibility of joining the EU with membership in the Eurasian Economic Union
Read more
Romania requests US waiver to restart Lukoil refinery
According to the country’s Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan, the refinery accounts for "approximately 21% of Romania's total refining capacity"
Read more
Attacker of Michigan synagogue shot dead — media
One of the guards was wounded, his life is not in danger
Read more
Legendary Chelyuskin: triumph or tragedy
The Chelyuskin expedition was to pass the Northern Sea Route within one navigation season
Read more
Russia, China oppose holding UNSC meeting to discuss Sanctions Committee report on Iran
During the procedural vote, 11 Security Council members voted in favor
Read more
US not going to give carveouts for Russian oil — energy secretary
According to Chris Wright, the US administration is "focused on results"
Read more
Iran threatens Israel with imminent destruction
The destruction of the Zionist regime and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the territory of Palestine, in which all religions and denominations will be represented, is near, the Iranian army said
Read more
US launches 14 strikes on Yemen's Saada governorate, one person killed — TV
Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, was also shelled and attacked at least eight times
Read more
Press review: Trump floats sanctions relief as oil soars and Israel's nuclear shadow looms
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, March 11th
Read more
US Navy refuses requests for military escorts through Strait of Hormuz — agency
According to the sources, the US Navy says the risk of attacks is too high
Read more
Tretiak re-elected as president of Russian Ice Hockey Federation
Vladislav Tretiak has been at the helm of the national ice hockey federation since 2006
Read more
Ukrainian drones strike Russian regions, spark oil depot fire, 80 downed
No casualties were reported
Read more
Iranian cyberattack disables Israel’s railway system — Iranian news agency
According to the report, all of the railway stations are "not safe until further notice"
Read more
No refugee flow from Middle East yet — Russian Foreign Ministry
According to the statement, the environmental damage from the strikes on the oil storages in Tehran and its suburbs has yet to be assessed
Read more
Judges’ scoring at 2026 Olympics figure skating events was transparent, fair — ISU
Russian figure skaters Pyotr Gumennik and Adelia Petrosyan finished in the 6th place in the men’s singles and women’s singles respectively
Read more
Press review: Could Iran mine Strait of Hormuz and war riles American public
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, March 12th
Read more
US prepares provocations to accuse Russia of using tactical nuclear weapons
According to Chief of Russian Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Force Igor Kirillov, the plan is a reaction to Russia’s success in the special operation
Read more
Russian stock market indices in the green on Thursday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.63% to 2,872.08 points, while the RTS Index added 0.6% to 1,144.3 points
Read more
FACTBOX: Iran's new supreme leader injured, over 1,800 dead in Mideast conflict escalation
At least 12,500 people have been injured in Iran, Lebanon, and Israel since the escalation of the Middle East conflict began
Read more
West’s 'pro-Ukrainian madness' can’t last forever, Medvedev says
The senior Russian official noted that "the hackneyed, artificially inflated concerns about the fate of the non-existent 'Country 404' will soon be replaced by an awareness of the need to respond to far more serious global challenges and threats"
Read more
Refusal to negotiate, readiness for endless war — statements from Iranian representatives
Iran’s ambassador to Uzbekistan Mohammad Ali Eskandari opined that Turkey and Qatar would be the next victims of Israel and the US after Iran
Read more
Russia can maintain high operational tempo longer than Ukraine — Pentagon
Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse added that 'both sides would have a significant challenge maintaining their defense industrial base'
Read more
Kiev brings Colombian mercenaries to Ukraine under construction job cover — document
Evidence was found on the phone of Colombian mercenary Jose Luis Pocheco Navarra
Read more
National Guard wipes out over 500 Ukrainian troops in border areas of central Russia
According to the report, in those areas, National Guard units have accomplished more than 8,000 combat and service-related tasks
Read more
Nearly 40 people evacuated from attacked tankers off Iraqi coast — security service
Saad Maan says that the tankers were hit in the national territorial waters
Read more
Central African Republic seeks to host Russian base — official
Fidel Ngouandika said that the existing infrastructure in Berengo permits the deployment of up to 10,000 servicemen
Read more
US is reshaping energy landscape to suit its own needs — Russian MFA
The United States of America is essentially bankrupt, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Czech President rules out purchase of Russian energy resources
Petr Pavel said that Prague reduced its dependence on Russian energy sources
Read more
Iranian security agencies targeted in recent strike on northwest Iran — Mehr
According to the report, the office of the special police force and the investigative police department were attacked in the city of Tabriz
Read more
Northern Sea Route is good alternative to Suez Canal — Russian transport minister
Andrey Nikitin said the Northern Sea Route turns out to be even quicker
Read more
Three scientific companies arrive in Era technopolis in Anapa
The newly arrived units will make it possible to ramp up work on six promising research fields
Read more
Russia’s nuclear-powered submarine Kazan conducts missile-firing exercise in Barents Sea
The Northern Fleet reported that, according to live recording data, the Oniks missile’s warhead hit the sea target
Read more
TotalEnergies halts oil, gas production in Qatar, Iraq and on UAE shelf
Onshore oil production in the UAE "is not affected by the conflict, as it is exported through the Fujairah terminal," TotalEnergies said
Read more
Iranian football team still welcome in US for 2026 FIFA World Cup, says Trump
The US president still added that he does not believe "it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety"
Read more
Press review: NATO unlikely to join Iran strikes as EU moves to sever Russia ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 6th
Read more
Islamic Resistance in Iraq conducts almost 300 operations against US military bases
According to the statement, 13 American servicemen were killed in the attacks
Read more
Zelensky on edge hearing what was discussed in Putin-Trump call — expert
Viktor Medvedchuk emphasized that, amid the conflict in the Middle East, Vladimir Zelensky continues to treat his own people like expendable material
Read more
Fishing harbors on Hainan to participate in the collection of plastic waste in the ocean
Read more
Middle East conflict leads to largest oil supply disruption in history — CNBC
The analysts believe that as a result there is "a market with no meaningful cushion"
Read more
Brent prices soaring on ICE — market data
Brent prices gained 10.19% to $101.35 a barrel
Read more
Russian expert explains why nukes can't simply be handed to Ukraine
Vasily Kashin noted that Britain itself was not a full-fledged nuclear power as it does not produce nuclear delivery options
Read more
US makes money on high oil prices but Iran issue is more important — Trump
Donald Trump said the United States is the largest oil producer in the world
Read more