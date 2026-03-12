Gazprom says attack repelled on its TurkStream, Blue Stream pipelines infrastructure

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Gazprom confirmed that another attack has been repelled attack on its facilities that provide export supplies via the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines to Turkey.

"Today, March 12, 2026, early in the morning, air strikes again targeted the Russkaya and Beregovaya compressor stations, critical energy infrastructure that ensures the reliability of gas exports via the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines. All attacks have been repelled," the holding company said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the company reported 12 repelled attacks on the Russkaya, Beregovaya, and Kazachya compressor stations in southern Russia over the past two weeks, beginning on February 24. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the Kiev regime's strikes on the Russkaya station were aimed at disrupting gas supplies to European consumers.

Speaking at a meeting of the Federal Security Service on February 24, President Vladimir Putin warned of possible attempts to sabotage the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines running along the bottom of the Black Sea.

On March 4, at a meeting Kremlin with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in the Kremlin Putin briefed him on Kiev's preparations to sabotage the TurkStream pipeline. Budapest decided to strengthen the protection of critical energy facilities from possible sabotage by Kiev.

Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two pipelines across the Black Sea. Blue Stream was commissioned in early 2003, with a design capacity of 16 billion cubic meters per year and a total length of 1,213 kilometers.

The TurkStream export gas pipeline consists of two strings, one designed to supply gas to Turkish consumers, and the other one - to countries in Southern and Southeastern Europe. TurkStream's total capacity is 31.5 billion cubic meters, and it was launched in January 2020.

Currently, TurkStream remains the only active route for Russian gas supplies to Europe following the cessation of transit through Ukraine. The starting point of TurkStream is the Russkaya compressor station, built near Anapa on the Black Sea coast.