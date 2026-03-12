No refugee flow from Middle East yet — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. A flow of refugees linked to the aggression against Iran has not yet been observed, but the consequences may be irreversible, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"As for the refugee situation, although the aggression of the United States and Israel has destabilized the entire Middle East, we see no flow of internally displaced persons. Although, of course, further escalation may lead to irreversible consequences. The count of the military gamble of the United States and Israel is already in the thousands. Educational, medical institutions, and world cultural heritage sites are being attacked from the air. The environmental damage from the strikes on the oil storages in Tehran and its suburbs has yet to be assessed," she said at a news briefing.

"It is already obvious that the fallout for the region in all aspects, primarily for human life and health, will have, alas, a long-term character."