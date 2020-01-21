Russian Navy ships, Japanese destroyer carry out joint maneuvering in drills

"A group of the Baltic Fleet combat ships comprising the guard ship Yaroslav Mudry, the tanker Yelnya and the sea tug Viktor Konetsky, and also the destroyer Harusame of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force practiced the elements of joint maneuvering, using, in particular, flashing signal communications in the nighttime, and held a flash light exchange of information between the ships at night," the press office said in a statement.

KALININGRAD, January 21. /TASS/. Russian Navy ships and a destroyer of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force practiced joint maneuvering during joint anti-piracy drills in the Arabian Sea, the press office of Russia’s Baltic Fleet reported on Tuesday.

Also, a briefing for representatives of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force was held aboard the Russian guard ship Yaroslav Mudry. During the briefing, the Russian and Japanese sides specified and agreed the action plan. In addition, the Japanese sailors viewed the Russian ship’s helicopter pad and its aviation guidance and control post to further practice the episode of exchanging helicopters, the statement says.

The Russian Navy ships and the destroyer of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force started their anti-piracy drills in the Arabian Sea on January 20. In one of the areas of the Arabian Sea, they will practice inspecting and freeing a vessel notionally seized by pirates and landing on the ships’ decks. The Russian Baltic Fleet and the Japanese navy are holding their drills for the first time.

The guard ship Yaroslav Mudry, the tanker Yelnya and the sea tug Viktor Konetsky embarked on their long-distance deployment from the Baltic Fleet’s main naval base of Baltiysk in the westernmost Kaliningrad Region on October 1 and set off for the Indian Ocean. In December, the warships took part in the naval phase of the Indra 2019 Russian-Indian drills and in the Maritime Security Belt Russia-China-Iran naval maneuvers.