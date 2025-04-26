Trump administration lays out roadmap to streamline tariff talks with 18 countries — WSJ

NEW YORK, April 26. /TASS/. Washington has drafted a framework for trade negotiations with 18 countries, with Canada, China, and Mexico unlikely to be on the list, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources.

US officials plan to conduct staggered trade negotiations using a new template that sets common terms for many of the talks, the paper said. In an attempt to streamline talks over US President Donald Trump’s so-called reciprocal tariffs, officials plan to use a framework prepared by the US Trade Representative’s office that lays out broad categories for negotiation: tariffs and quotas; non-tariff barriers to trade, such as regulations on US goods; digital trade; rules of origin for products; and economic security and other commercial issues, according to people familiar with a draft document outlining the negotiating terms.

Trump’s administration expects agreements on reciprocal tariffs to be reached with 18 key trade partners by July 8.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. On April 9, he announced suspension of additional import tariffs imposed on a reciprocal basis for a number of countries and territories for 90 days. The White House explained that the pause was related to trade negotiations, adding that during this period, a universal tariff of 10% will be in effect. Concurrently, the US president raised tariffs on Chinese products to 125%. Considering the rate of 20% imposed earlier for allegedly inefficient efforts by governments of Canada, China, and Mexico in their fight against the fentanyl smuggling, the tariff on goods from China currently totals 145%.