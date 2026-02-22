Russian air defenses down 86 Ukrainian UAVs overnight over Russian regions

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down 86 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over various regions of Russia overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.
"During the past night on-duty air defense forces destroyed 86 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 29 UAVs over the Belgorod Region, 14 UAVs over the Saratov Region, 11 UAVs over the Voronezh Region, 11 UAVs over the Smolensk Region, nine UAVs over the Bryansk Region, seven UAVs over the Kursk Region, three UAVs over the Kaluga Region, one UAV over the Republic of Crimea and one UAV over the Moscow Region," the ministry reported.