Western coalition withdrawing troops from military base in Syria’s al-Hasakah governorate

BEIRUT, February 21. /TASS/. The US-led coalition is moving its troops from the Qasrak military base in northeastern Syria to neighboring Iraq, Syria TV reported.

The Qasrak base is located near the city of Hasakah, the administrative center of the governorate of the same name populated primarily by the Kurds. It was the coalition’s largest military facility in Syria. Earlier, coalition troops left the Kharab al-Jir airbase and the al-Shaddadi training camp in the south of the governorate.

On February 12, the Western coalition withdrew its troops from the Al-Tanf base at the junction of the borders of Syria, Iraq, and Jordan, which made it possible to control of the strategic Damascus-Baghdad highway.

Most of military bases were established by the Western coalition in 2014 to combat the terrorist group Islamic State (outlawed in Russia).