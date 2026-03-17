US allies reluctant to get involved in operation against Iran — Trump

WASHINGTON, March 17. /TASS/. The majority of Washington’s NATO allies have informed that they will not take part in the military operation against Iran, US President Donald Trump said.

"The United States has been informed by most of our NATO ‘Allies’ that they don’t want to get involved with our military operation against <…> Iran, in the Middle East," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Because of the fact that we have had such military success, we no longer ‘need,’ or desire, the NATO countries’ assistance — we never did! Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea."

"We do not need the help of anyone," he added.