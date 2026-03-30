NATO forces intercept missile presumably launched from Iran — Turkish Defense Ministry

ANKARA, March 30. /TASS/. NATO forces have intercepted a ballistic missile in Turkey’s airspace, believed to have been launched from Iran, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"A ballistic missile presumably launched from Iran, which entered Turkey’s airspace, has been shot down by NATO air and missile defenses deployed in the eastern Mediterranean," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, "all necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at Turkey's territory and airspace, and all developments in the region are being closely monitored with national security as the top priority."