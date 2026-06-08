Iran attacks two Israeli airbases, IRGC says

TEHRAN, June 8. /TASS/. Iran has carried out strikes on two Israeli airbases, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.

According to the document, cited by Iran’s Al Alam TV channel, the attacks targeted Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel and Tel Nof Airbase near Tel Aviv. The strikes were launched in retaliation for Israel's actions, the IRGC said.

The Iranian military "is ready to carry out operations on all fronts" and has prepared response options for any enemy actions, the IRGC added.