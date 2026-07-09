Aist reconnaissance-strike system was demonstrated in Kazan

KAZAN, July 9. /TASS/. The Aist reconnaissance and strike unmanned system, capable of intercepting and neutralizing low-flying targets at distances of up to 30 kilometers, was showcased at the Drone Expo 2026 International Exhibition and Forum of Unmanned Aircraft Systems in Kazan, according to a TASS correspondent.

"Today, we are unveiling the Aist reconnaissance and strike system, which employs drones as an integrated air defense platform. The carrier offers up to eight hours of operational endurance, while onboard interceptors enable it to engage targets flying at low and medium altitudes within a 30-kilometer range. The ability to seamlessly integrate detection and engagement systems into a unified platform is now more critical than ever," stated Ivan Terekhov, Executive Director of Irbis Sky Tech.

He noted that the Aist has already undergone testing in the special military operational zone.

"The Aist system has completed combat testing, received the necessary certifications, and is currently in use by select units of the Russian Armed Forces," he added.

The Drone Expo 2026 runs from July 8 to 10 at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center, the capital of Tatarstan. The event features over 200 leading companies from more than 20 countries, showcasing the latest advancements in unmanned systems and components.