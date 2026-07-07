Russian forces strike gas stations, fuel tankers in occupied DPR — top brass

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have struck gas stations and fuel tankers in the occupied part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), including in Kramatorsk, which were being used to support Ukrainian army units, the Defense Ministry reported.

The ministry also released footage of the destruction of the enemy Ukrainian military fuel infrastructure facilities by crews from the "Rubicon" center.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the destruction of gas stations and fuel tankers in settlements occupied by Ukrainian armed forces in the DPR: Kramatorsk, Shakhtyorsk, Preobrazhenka, Omelnik, Mikhailo-Lukashyovo, Aleksandrovka, and Prosyanaya. These fuel infrastructure facilities were actively used to support Ukrainian army units," the statement said.