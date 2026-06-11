Russian tech firm unveils Katyusha ground robotic vehicles at Fleet 2026 naval show

ST. PETERSBURG, June 11. /TASS/. Russia’s tech firm Katyusha unveiled ground robotic vehicles of the same name at the Fleet 2026 International Maritime Defense Show in Kronstadt (St. Petersburg), a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Katyusha unmanned ground platforms are already supplied to Russian troops in the special military operation area in Ukraine, a company representative told TASS.

"There is feedback and our products are constantly upgraded. Here [at the Fleet 2026 naval show], we are for the first time demonstrating equipment for combat engineers, i.e. for mine clearance and for cargo delivery," he said.

A tracked cart weighs 177 kg and can transport up to 200 kg of cargo to a distance of 20 km. It is also equipped with additional fiber-optics for communications. Its batteries last for 6-7 hours of operation, he specified.

The company expects to pass all of the Russian Defense Ministry’s tests by the end of summer. The robotic vehicle can be serial-produced in an amount of up to 1,000 platforms a month.

The Fleet 2026 International Maritime Defense Show is running on the site of the Congress and Exhibition Center on the premises of the Naval Glory Museum in Kronstadt (St. Petersburg) on June 10-14. The maritime defense show brings together representatives of the Russian Navy and the government, major enterprises and leading experts in this sector. Representatives of 27 foreign delegations from friendly countries are participating in the Fleet 2026 naval show.

TASS is a strategic media partner of the Fleet 2026 maritime defense show.