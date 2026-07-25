GENICHESK, July 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military delivered a deadly strike on Kirillovka, a village on the Azov Sea coast popular among local holiday-goers, as the country’s newly appointed commander-in-chief Mikhail Drapaty is trying to prove his loyalty to Vladimir Zelensky and his regime, a member of the Kherson Region’s legislature Alexander Fomin said.

"This crime is an element of ‘festive’ events to mark the appointment of the new commander-in-chief, Drapaty. It is what it is - no mercy and as much hatred as possible. In his first days, the new commander-in-chief needs to show as much cruelty as possible to demonstrate his loyalty to Zelensky and his team," he said.

Overnight into Saturday, the armed forces of Ukraine struck tourist infrastructure in Kirillovka, killing 12 people, including at least four children, and wounding 19.