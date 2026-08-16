Hamas calls on mediators, Board of Peace to compel Israel to observe ceasefire

CAIRO, August 16. /TASS/. Hamas has called on mediators and the Board of Peace to put pressure on Israel to compel it to abide by the Gaza ceasefire agreement and approve the transition to the second phase of the peace plan.

"We call on the mediators and the Board of Peace to compel Israel to fulfill its obligations under the Gaza agreement and to approve the plan for implementing its second phase," it said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel after talks in Egypt’s El Alamein.

The radicals reiterated that they "accept the roadmap proposed to them," but did not revealed its details.

Meanwhile, Al Arabiya television channel’s sources said that during talks with US president’s son-in-la Jared Kushner, Hamas sought to ensure that the weapons held by the movement’s supporters remain in Gaza. However, Washington insists that these weapons be removed from the enclave, the TV channel noted.

Along with Kushner and Hamas leadership, the meetings in El Alamein were attended by mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, as well Nickolay Mladenov, the Gaza Board of Peace high representative.

In October 2025, Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip with the mediation of the United States, Egypt, and Qatar. The initiative consisted of three stages: the first included a halt to hostilities, the release of detained persons, an expansion of humanitarian aid deliveries to the enclave, and a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces. The subsequent phases envisaged ending the conflict, withdrawing Israeli forces, and rebuilding the Gaza Strip. However, the parties have been failing to proceed to the second phase of the deal.