Telegram co-founder Durov says his brother working on ‘real AI’

PARIS, June 18. /TASS/. Pavel Durov, the co-founder of the Telegram messenger, says that his brother Nikolay is developing "real artificial intelligence."

According to Durov, his brother's future AI will differ from current large language models and will be able to "understand the world."

"The problem is that modern generative AI like LLM (Large Language Model - TASS) doesn't think, it just reads a lot of text and produces a consensus version. It sounds plausible, but it's not necessarily true. And we humans are fooled because we associate complex language with intelligence, but these models are not intelligent. My brother Nikolay is currently working on a real AI - an AI that can think logically and understand the world," Durov said in an interview with Le Point.

The businessman referred to his brother as a "genius." At the same time, Durov emphasized that Nikolay has not been involved in Telegram's operational activities for many years. "In recent years, he has focused on fundamental research, such as designing an infinitely scalable blockchain architecture," Durov said.

The developer confirmed that he believes the labor market could be reformatted, resulting in job losses due to AI development. In his opinion, "the transition will be tough" for experienced professionals such as lawyers and doctors, and their value may decrease significantly. However, he added that it will be easier for young professionals to adapt and that new professions will emerge.