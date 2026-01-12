EU foreign policy chief reports readiness to propose new sanctions against Iran

BERLIN, January 12. /TASS/. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that she is ready to propose new sanctions against Iran.

According to Kallas, EU "has already imposed far-reaching sanctions against Iran, in particular against those responsible for human rights violations, the expansion of the nuclear program, and Tehran's support for Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine." "And I am ready to propose additional sanctions in response to the brutal suppression of demonstrators," she told the Die Welt newspaper. The diplomat added that Iran is experiencing the largest demonstrations in recent years.

According to the DPA news agency, the first measures will likely be taken against those responsible for actions against protesters, possibly including ministers. These restrictions could include travel bans to EU countries and asset freezes.

On December 29, traders launched protests in Tehran due to the sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate. On December 30, students joined the unrest. The riots spread to most major cities.

The protests peaked on the evening of January 8, when at least 13 civilians, including a child, were killed as a result of the rioters' actions. Authorities reported the deaths of 38 law enforcement officers. Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani stated that rioters burned 25 mosques, damaged 26 banks, three medical centers, 10 government buildings, more than 100 fire trucks, buses, and ambulances, as well as 24 apartments. The Iranian authorities called the rioters terrorists and blamed Israel and the US for orchestrating the unrest.