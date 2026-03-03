Iraqi oil export via Turkey’s Ceyhan suspended — Shafaq News

TUNIS, March 3. /TASS/. Exports of oil produced in Iraqi Kurdistan via the Turkish port of Ceyhan have been suspended, a source in the North Oil Company told Shafaq News.

"The decision to suspend exports was made after a number of oil companies temporarily halted their operations at several fields in the region of Iraqi Kurdistan," the source said.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.