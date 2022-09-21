Pure hydrogen will be in demand as main alternative energy source — Putin

VELIKY NOVGOROD, September 21. /TASS/. Pure hydrogen will definitely be in demand as an energy source; neither wind nor solar energy can compare with it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday. He was speaking at a meeting with heads of advanced engineering schools and their partners.

"Pure hydrogen will definitely be in demand. Probably, there are no other alternative energy sources. Neither the wind nor even the sun is comparable to hydrogen. In my opinion, this is the most common component in space," the head of the Russian state said.

Speaking about the West’s intention to abandon traditional hydrocarbons already now, the Russian President skeptically called it "wants and wishes."

At the same time the President did not rule out that in the distant future, traditional energy carriers could fade into the background.

"Even when hydrocarbons really go away - not today as someone in the West has such "wants and wishes" - then if we implement the plans that you mentioned, we will retain our leading positions [in energy]," the President said. He was commenting on plans to create a new type of high-temperature gas reactor, where cooling will be done not with water, but with helium. According to the meeting participants, such reactors are the key to producing hydrogen with a low carbon footprint.