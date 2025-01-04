Five killed in Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis in southern Gaza

DUBAI, January 4. /TASS/. Five civilians died after Israel’s airstrike on a car in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, the Qatari-based Al Jazeera television channel reported.

Apart from that, according to the TV channel, strikes were delivered on residential houses in the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone, leaving seven people wounded. A tent camp near the Al Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza also came under bombardment.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Hostilities continue until now.