Moscow will give a harsh response to theft of Russian assets in European Union — MFA

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Moscow will come down hard on anyone who abets the theft of Russian assets, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"If the European Union dares to steal Russian assets, the consequences for the entire global financial system will be extremely negative. And anyone who participates in such a crime will also feel Moscow's wrath," the diplomat noted.

"We will respond harshly to any unfriendly actions related to attempts to deprive Russia of its sovereign property rights," she added.

She also stressed that her ministry is taking all possible steps aimed at protecting the interests of Russian citizens and legal entities that have suffered due to the introduction of illegitimate anti-Russian restrictive measures.

"We know about the attempts of the so-called collective West, by hook or by crook, to fit some legal basis for the confiscation, or put another way, forthe theft [of Russian assets]," Zakharova added.