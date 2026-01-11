China, South Africa will resist ‘the law of the jungle’, hegemony — Wang Yi

BEIJING, January 11. /TASS/. The Chinese government will cooperate with the South African authorities to resist the "law of the jungle" and hegemony in international politics, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said.

"China is ready to cooperate with the countries of the Global South, including South Africa, to jointly support the goals and principles of the UN Charter, to resist the 'law of the jungle' and hegemony, and to jointly protect the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries," the Chinese Foreign Ministry website quoted Wang as saying after a telephone conversation with his South African counterpart, Ronald Lamola.

Wang clarified that China's leadership will advance high-level interaction with South Africa, expand interparty exchanges, strengthen strategic mutual trust, and deepen pragmatic cooperation. He confirmed that Beijing will continue to work on eliminating tariffs on South African goods.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the South African foreign minister reaffirmed the commitment to the "One China" principle and supported efforts to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.