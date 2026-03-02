Russia appreciates US mediation on Ukraine but relies on itself only — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Moscow still highly appreciates Washington’s mediation in Ukraine talks but trusts only itself in defending its own interests, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"Even as we continue to highly appreciate those mediation efforts being provided by the United States we rely on ourselves only and it is us who defend our own interests," the Russian presidential spokesman said, commenting on Washington’s mediation toward resolving the Ukraine conflict amid the US attack on Iran.

The United States and Israel have launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. Iranian missile and drone launches have been recorded, with air raid sirens ringing out near Tel Aviv. According to Mehr news agency, US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, the Saudi Arabia, and the UAE were also hit.