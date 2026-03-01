MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Attempts at sabotage have been carried out against the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines, the Russian embassy in Ankara reported.

"Attempts to carry out sabotage against the infrastructure of TurkStream and Blue Stream have been made by our ill-wishers," the Russian embassy told Izvestia.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing that Russian intelligence services have information about the Kiev regime’s preparations for sabotage on the Black Sea gas pipelines, which they have repeatedly shared with Turkey.