Operation against Iran expected to last five days, but timing may change — media

WASHINGTON, February 28. /TASS/. The US and Israeli military operation against Iran was initially planned to last five days, but the timing may change, Axios reported, citing US President Donald Trump and an unnamed Washington administration official.

According to the source, "the US-Israeli operational plan envisions the massive bombing campaign lasting at least five days." However, Trump said that the timing could change depending on the situation, the website reports. In particular, the plans could be influenced by the fate of the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The US and Israel have launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. The White House said the move was prompted by missile and nuclear threats allegedly originating from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation.