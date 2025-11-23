Kellogg calls Kiev's statements "posturing" amid "catastrophic losses"

NEW YORK, November 23. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg has called statements by Vladimir Zelensky and Ukraine's representative to the UN Security Council "posturing" and warned that the country is facing "catastrophic losses."

"I think it's posturing. I think they need to posture for their own people. But I think the details of the program and the plan need to be worked through a little more for definition of the plans that are out there," he said in an interview with Fox News. "I hear what Zelensky said on Friday when he spoke to the nation. It's part of their posturing. I've got that," he added.

The conflict needs to be brought to an end, Kellogg emphasized. "They've got smart decisions to make <...> they're looking at some catastrophic losses," he said.