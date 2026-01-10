At least 59 Ukrainian drones downed over Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 59 Ukrainian drones over various Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Overnight, on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 59 fixed-wing Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 11 over the Black Sea waters, ten over the Krasnodar Region, eight over the Bryansk Region, six over the Lipetsk Region, four over the Kaluga Region, four over the Azov Sea waters, four over the Republic of Adyghea, four over the Republic of Crimea, three over the Moscow Region, including one Moscow-bound, two over the Belgorod Region, one over the Voronezh Region, one over the Smolensk Region and one over the Tula Region," the ministry said in a statement.