Russian skier Voronchikhina picks up her second gold medal at Italy’s Paralympics

TOFANE /Italy/, March 14. /TASS/. Russian alpine skier Varvara Voronchikhina won her second gold medal at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Italy on Saturday.

The Russian Paralympic athlete won the women's slalom standing ahead of China’s Wenjing Zhu who took silver. Canada’s Micaela Gosselin won bronze.

Earlier this week, Voronchikhina, 23, won the super-G gold and took silver in the women’s Giant Slalom (standing) event.

The Russian team has now climbed to 5th place in the overall medals standings with five gold, one silver and three bronze medals. The top three are currently China (13 gold, 10 silver and 13 bronze), followed in 2nd place by the United States (10-5-5), and Austria rounding out the trio (7-2-4).