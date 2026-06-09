NAC elaborates extra-measures to neutralize terrorist threats in northwest of Russia

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s National Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAC) has elaborated additional measures to neutralize terrorist threats in the country’s northwestern regions, it said after a meeting chaired by the director of the Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Bortnikov.

"The meeting focused on additional measures to improve the system of countering terrorist threats in the Northwestern Federal District, taking into account the current pressing operational and socio-political situation," it said.

Participants in the meeting discussed measures to improve the prevention of terrorist threats in the Northwest Federal District amid the ongoing special military operation. "As part of their coordinating activities, anti-terrorist commissions need to use capabilities of agencies with regulatory and supervisory powers, as well as the prosecution bodies to identify and jointly develop effective measures to address any factors hindering the implementation of counter-terrorism protection of facilities in accordance with established requirements," Bortnikov was quoted as saying.