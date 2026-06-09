European Commission proposes adding Patriarch Kirill to 21st sanctions package — TV

BRUSSELS, June 9. /TASS/. The European Commission has proposed adding Patriarch Kirill to the EU sanctions list as part of the 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions, Euronews reported, citing sources.

"Patriarch Kirill, the head of Russia's Orthodox Church, is among the many names included in the latest proposal of EU sanctions against Russia," the broadcaster said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the European Commission presented EU member states with a draft of the 21st sanctions package. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the package would add 170 individuals and entities to the sanctions list, but did not disclose specific names.