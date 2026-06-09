Russia may introduce fees for trading in 'unfriendly' cryptocurrencies

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Fees, recommendations, and technical protection mechanisms may be introduced in Russia when trading in "unfriendly" cryptocurrencies to protect Russian investors, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov told Izvestia news outlet.

One of the key issues in preparing the bill on the regulation of the crypto market for the second reading was the discussion of the admission of certain digital assets to trading, including USDT and BNB assets, the deputy minister said. Transactions with such instruments may be associated with increased risks for Russian users, so additional protection measures are being considered, Chebeskov noted.

"These can be either means of technical protection or various economic incentives - fees or recommendations that would encourage citizens to hold other assets," he added.