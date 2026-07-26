Putin stresses role of Navy in Russia’s nuclear triad

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stressed the significant role of the Navy in Russia’s nuclear triad.

"The Navy has a huge significance in [Russia’s] nuclear triad," he said at a meeting with Russian Navy servicemen.

In international terminology, the term "nuclear triad" traditionally refers to the combination of strategic nuclear forces (SNF), which of three components: land-based (in Russia, the Strategic Missile Forces), sea-based (part of the Navy), and air-based (part of the Aerospace Forces).