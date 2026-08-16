Russians win gold in Women’s Team at European Artistic Gymnastics Championships

BELGRADE, August 16. /TASS/. Russian gymnasts have won gold in the Women’s Team event at the 2026 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Zagreb.

The Russian team of Angelina Melnikova, Anna Kalmykova, and Liudmila Roshchina scored 165.430 points. Silver went to the Italian team (161. 796 points), and French athletes won bronze (159.263 points).

The 2026 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships runs in Zagreb, Croatia, on August 13-23, 2026, and Russian athletes are participating in the tournament with no national insignia.