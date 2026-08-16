Indiana storm claims at least seven lives — newspaper

NEW YORK, August 17. /TASS/. At least seven people died as a result of the storm and flooding ravaging the US state of Indiana, The New York Times reported.

The severe weather hit the state on August 11. According to the newspaper, the victims range in age from four to 86. Meanwhile, wind gusts exceeded 44 meters per second (over 98.4 miles per hour) in some areas, and rising water levels broke an 113-year-old record.

According to the poweroutage.us website, more than 125,000 customers in the state remain without power.