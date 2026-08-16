Kushner holds talks with Egyptian president, Hamas representatives - TV

CAIRO, August 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner held a series of meetings in Egypt’s El Alamein, focusing on the situation in the Gaza Strip, the Al Hadath television channel reported.

According to its sources, Kushner met with mediators in the indirect talks between Israel and Hamas, with Hamas leaders, and with Nickolay Mladenov, the Gaza Board of Peace high representative. No further details were given.

The Egyptian president’s press service said earlier that during a meeting with Kushner, President Abdelfattah el-Sisi had called on all the parties to the Gaza conflict to honor the agreement that was signed in October 2025 in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh.

A Hamas delegation led by its new leader Khalil al-Hayya also arrived in El Alamein. According to a post on Hamas Telegram channel, the delegation held talks on the situation in Gaza with Egypt’s intelligence chief Hassan Rashad.

In October 2025, Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip with the mediation of the United States, Egypt, and Qatar. The initiative consisted of three stages: the first included a halt to hostilities, the release of detained persons, an expansion of humanitarian aid deliveries to the enclave, and a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces. The subsequent phases envisaged ending the conflict, withdrawing Israeli forces, and rebuilding the Gaza Strip.