Russian swimmers win gold at 2026 European Aquatics Championships

PARIS, August 16. /TASS/. Russian swimmers won gold at the 2026 European Aquatics Championships in Paris in the Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay event.

The Russian team of Kliment Kolesnikov, Ivan Kozhakin, Andrey Minakov, and Egor Kornev covered the distance in 3 minutes and 28.67 seconds. Italian swimmers finished second (3 minutes and 28.86 seconds. France was third (3 minutes and 29.03 seconds).

Russian athletes, who are competing in the neutral status, have won 32 medals at the tournament, including ten gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals.

The 2026 European Aquatics Championships is hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 31 and August 16 at the 5,000-seat capacity Paris Aquatic Center. The tournament’s program in France includes competitions in Artistic Swimming, Diving, High Diving, Open Water and Swimming. A total of 80 sets of medals are at stake across all competitions.

Russia is competing at the European Championships for the first time since 2021.