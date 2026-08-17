Middle East crisis prompts Thailand to seek new energy sources — foreign minister

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The Middle East crisis has highlighted the urgent need to diversify energy imports to minimize risks, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow told TASS.

"The point that we realized from this crisis in the Middle East is that we have to diversify [our supplies]. We need to look for new sources to minimize risks," the foreign minister said.

He noted that Thailand meets about 50% of its energy needs through Middle Eastern countries. "If we rely on energy supplies from just one region, we will be severely affected if a crisis breaks out," the deputy prime minister said, referring to recent difficulties with tankers passing through the blocked Strait of Hormuz. "That is why we are looking at energy from Russia - gas, oil and fertilizers."

Phuangketkeow said the two sides had already discussed financial mechanisms for trade under the current restrictions. The foreign minister added that there are obstacles, but Moscow and Bangkok can still use acceptable and permitted ways to conduct financial transactions.