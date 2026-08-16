Iranian army offers reward for killing of capturing US troops

TEHRAN, August 16. /TASS/. Iranian army commander Amir Hatami has announced a $30,000 reward for anyone who kills or captures an American serviceman.

"Given the large number of applications to participate in the ‘financial campaign,’ a plan was developed under which anyone who kills or captures and hands over an American aggressor will receive from the Iranian army and under its guarantee a reward of $30,000 dollars or 50 billion rials. Brave Iranian women who will do this will receive double the reward," the Iranian state television quoted him as saying.