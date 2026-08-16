Russian swimmer Kornev wins silver at 2026 European Aquatics Championships

PARIS, August 16. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Egor Kornev won silver at the 2026 European Aquatics Championships in Paris in the Men’s 50m Freestyle event.

The Russian athlete covered the distance in 21.37 seconds. Andrej Brna of Serbia demonstrated the same result and also won a silver medal. Nikita Sheremet of Ukraine finished first to grab gold.

This is fifth 2026 European Aquatics Championships medal for Kornev. Previously, he won gold in men’s 50m butterfly and 4x100-meter freestyle 4x100-meter medley relay, and silver in men’s 100m freestyle and 4x100-meter freestyle relay.

Russian athletes have won 28 medals at the tournament, including nine gold, nine silver, and ten bronze medals.

The 2026 European Aquatics Championships is hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 31 and August 16 at the 5,000-seat capacity Paris Aquatic Center. The tournament’s program in France includes competitions in Artistic Swimming, Diving, High Diving, Open Water and Swimming. A total of 80 sets of medals are at stake across all competitions.

Russia is competing at the European Championships for the first time since 2021.